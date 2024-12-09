Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts registered his fourth assist of the season against Stoke City.

A point dropped, a point to prove. The great criticism levelled at Patrick Roberts time and time again, like a red and white pinata stick, is that he does not do enough to directly contribute to Sunderland’s “goals for” column. Last weekend, against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, that particular alleged foible could hardly have been illustrated in crisper detail; Roberts missed a penalty, the Black Cats lost 1-0, and suddenly there was widespread talk on Wearside of those three dreaded R’s - rotation, rest, and/or regression.

Fast forward six days or so, and the winger came bursting out of the traps against Stoke City like a man with the proverbial bit between his teeth. On a Saturday afternoon more suited to storm chasing than association football, Sunderland’s number 10 toiled and tormented his way through 90 minutes of stellar work, and was justly rewarded for his efforts with a late assist - his fourth of the campaign - that shunted the Black Cats towards a 2-1 victory and a long, long-awaited return to winning ways.

It had started way before then, though. Within the opening moments - usually so tentative and quietly trepidatious - Roberts had cut inside his full-back, as he is prone to do, and lashed a searing effort just over the rain-slick crossbar. It would prove to be a statement of intent, and a sign of mischief to come.

On another day, the wide man might even have already had at least one assist before laying on a simple pass for young Tommy Watson to hammer home his dreamy late winner. Teasing deliveries into panic-inducing alleyways remained unacknowledged by Roberts’ teammates, while nobody braving the elements at the Stadium of Light on Saturday completed more successful dribbles than the busy attacker.

But in the end, even if the simplicity of the pass and the acclaim justifiably showered on the scorer might make it one of the more forgettable goal contributions of Roberts’ career, his was a relatively minor part that could have major implications for Sunderland’s simmering promotion push. It should also not be the only marker by which we judge his performance.

As an attacking presence, Roberts is something of an anomaly in the sense that his impact is perhaps not best measured by how many goals he scores, or how many he creates for those around. It should go without saying that those things would be welcome additions to the arsenal of a player who has found himself on the score sheet just once since the beginning of last season, but to put that particular gripe to one side for a moment, Roberts’ game is about a lot more than raw numbers alone.

So often, he is there, playing some pivotal role or other in a sweeping Sunderland attack that culminates with the ball in the back of the net. He may not be the last domino to topple, he may not even be the penultimate tile nudging things towards completion, but make no mistake, on countless occasions since arriving on Wearside, he has been involved in the chain reaction to some degree.

Roberts is frequently the connective tissue in this Sunderland attack, the snaking lead linking guitar to amplifier, if you will - not as lauded as one or as loud and brash as the other, but nevertheless integral in ensuring that a tune can be heard at all.

Of course, there will be those of a red and white persuasion who demand more of him - something more tangible, something more consistent. That is their prerogative and their right. Certainly, there have been odd outings here and there this season during which he has noticeably dipped below his usual high standards, and it would be disingenuous to suggest otherwise.

But at the very least, don’t be fooled by his low yield. Roberts is, and will continue to be, an important member of this Sunderland side, and even if he hadn’t dug deep to muster a decisive assist against Stoke over the weekend, his performance - like so many others in his back catalogue - would have been thoroughly deserving of high praise.