Saturday’s home win against Stoke City will go down as a key moment in the career of Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson.
The young winger has already followed in the footsteps of the likes of Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Chris Rigg by making the successful step from the Academy of Light to the senior setup at the Stadium of Light. But the weekend victory against the Potters saw Watson rack up his first senior goals for the Black Cats as he scored in each half to help Regis Le Bris’ side to a first win since the final week of October.
The youngster hit the headlines in yet another hectic weekend across the Championship as the race for promotion and the battle to avoid relegation took further twists and turns - but Watson also earned himself a place in the WhoScored Championship team of the week alongside key players from the likes of Portsmouth and Leeds United. So who made the cut? Let’s take a look...