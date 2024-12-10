Régis Le Bris remained non-committal on whether he will consider resting Chris Rigg against Bristol City

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has remained coy on whether he will rest Chris Rigg in the coming weeks.

The 17-year-old midfielder has caught the eye this campaign, scoring three goals in 18 matches in the Championship and missing only one league fixture during Sunderland’s opening 19 games under head coach Le Bris.

Rigg started against Stoke City in the Championship last Saturday as the Black Cars ran out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light in windy conditions. The game saw the England youth international midfielder move to 1,431 minutes played in the Championship so far this campaign.

As such, there has been some suggestion that Rigg may be rested at some stage during the busy Christmas schedule with games coming thick and fast into the New Year. Le Bris, however, suggested ahead of the Bristol City game that Rigg was reacting well to the rigours of first-team football.

“Riggy struggled a little bit with his back at the beginning of the season,” Le Bris admitted. “But so far, it wasn't a problem for him. Yes, the tough conditions show how you can react. Because we have many young players, we don't have experience with them.

“Sometimes by just living this experience, they can show that they can manage this experience very positively,” Le Bris concluded ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats have also been handed a double boost coming into the tie, with Rigg and midfield colleague Jobe Bellingham avoiding suspensions. Had either player picked up a yellow card against Stoke City, they would have been forced to serve a one-match ban for racking up five yellow cards before the 19th game of the season.

“Yes, it's good news because we need them,” Le Bris said when asked about the pair’s availability for the Bristol City game. “They are very good on the pitch. They had to manage that situation properly. And I think they did well.

“It's not always easy, especially in the midfield. You have to deal with many chaotic situations, and sometimes, you can't avoid a yellow card. I think Jobe was on the edge often, but it was good at the end,” Le Bris concluded ahead of the game.