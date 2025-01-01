Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Sheffield United predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 11:00 BST

Sunderland start the new year with the visit of Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland side face a huge test of their promotion credentials when Sheffield United visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Le Bris continues to face a number of injury issues and with the fixtures coming thick and fast, he has some big selection decisions to make. Here’s how we think he might go...

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and little doubt he'll start in this game.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Kept back-to-back clean sheets and little doubt he'll start in this game.

Browne has done really well in his couple of appearances at right back but Le Bris will want to rotate this week and it'd be no surprise to see Hume return to his more traditional position for this game.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Browne has done really well in his couple of appearances at right back but Le Bris will want to rotate this week and it'd be no surprise to see Hume return to his more traditional position for this game.

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Outstanding at West Brom and named in the divisional team of the week as a result.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Outstanding at West Brom and named in the divisional team of the week as a result.

Like Mepham, superb in the West Brom win and certain to continue here.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, superb in the West Brom win and certain to continue here.

