Ex-Sunderland boss 'in talks' to take over at struggling Premier League club - report

Ex-Sunderland manager David Moyes could be set for a return to Everton.

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes is “in talks” to seal a sensational return to Everton, according to reports.

The Toffees parted company with Sean Dyche earlier this week, with academy coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman taking charge of Thursday evening’s 2-0 FA Cup third round victory over Peterborough United. At the time of writing, the Blues are just one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone, but do have a game in hand on those around them.

For his part, Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season. The Scot previously spent 11 years in the dugout at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013, and is regarded many as Everton’s most successful manager since Howard Kendall. Moyes would eventually leave Merseyside to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United - a switch that ended in his dismissal less than a year later.

But according to The Independent, the 61-year-old could now be on the cusp of an emotional return to Everton. It is understood that Moyes is in negotiations with the Toffees, and that he is the preferred candidate of new owners, the Friedkin Group.

The report goes on to state that the ex-Sunderland boss could be given a contract for the rest of the season, with the option of a further year included, and that while other candidates are under consideration, his “knowledge of the club, history in the Premier League, and success in winning relegation battles at both Everton and West Ham means he is seen as the best option for their current plight”.

After an ill-fated stint at Real Sociedad, Moyes was appointed by Sunderland in July 2016, and would ultimately be at the helm as the Black Cats succumbed to relegation the following year. During his time on Wearside, he averaged just 0.72 points per game - the worst record of his career by some distance.