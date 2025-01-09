Ex-Sunderland player joins interim Luton Town coaching staff after Rob Edwards exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Championship rivals parted company with Rob Edwards this week.

Former Sunderland striker Mick Harford has assumed an interim coaching position with Luton Town following Rob Edwards’ departure from the club this week.

The Hatters parted company with the 42-year-old by mutual consent after a run of four consecutive defeats left them just two places and two points clear of the Championship relegation zone. Edwards had previously guided Luton to promotion to the Premier League, seeing off Sunderland in a play-off semi-final in the process, but was unable to keep his side in the top flight last term.

In the aftermath of his exit, Luton confirmed that Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle, aided by Harford, will take charge of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest. Harford has been working as the Hatters’ chief recruitment officer, and previously held the role of caretaker manager at Kenilworth Road in 2022.

During his own playing career, the 65-year-old spent a brief stint on Wearside with his hometown club in 1993, but was sold to Coventry City just four months after putting pen to paper on a deal at Sunderland.

Addressing Edwards’ departure from the Luton dugout, Hatters CEO Gary Sweet said: “As with all decisions to part company with a manager, this has been a tough decision to arrive at, together with Rob, who has conducted himself with great professionalism and dignity throughout his two years at the club, and again this week as we have genuinely come to a mutual conclusion.

“Rob has given us some of our greatest days to celebrate as Hatters. Those two barnstorming derby victories at Kenilworth Road, the play-off final at Wembley and our season in the Premier League will live with us forever and in doing so Rob has earned himself a legendary status.

“Results this season, especially away from home, have clearly not been acceptable and while we have supported Rob and his team in every possible way, we all felt that action was required to rectify this with 20 league matches still to play.

“It is typical of Rob’s humility that he also recognised this himself and leaves not just as a former manager, but as a trusted friend who has left his mark on every player and member of staff. Rob and his family will always be welcome visitors to Kenilworth Road. The door is always open. On behalf of the board, I would like to give him our heartfelt thanks for two years of tireless work and so many memories, wishing him every success for his future career.”