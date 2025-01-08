Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Edwards look set to lose his job with Sunderland’s rivals Luton Town.

Rob Edwards is expected to part company with Sunderland’s Championship rivals Luton Town, according to reports.

The 42-year-old guided the Hatters to the Premier League in 2022/23, seeing off Sunderland in a play-off semi-final in the process. From there, however, Luton suffered an immediate relegation back to the second tier, and are now embroiled in another battle for survival. At the time of writing, they lie 20th in the table, two places and two points clear of the relegation zone.

It is within this context that Edwards looks set to depart Kenilworth Road, as per a number of sources, including talkSPORT reporter Alex Crooks. The understanding is that a decision has already been made behind the scenes, although Luton are yet to officially announce the exit.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hatters suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the Championship at the hands of QPR. Speaking after the match, Edwards suggested that his side - tipped by many for a promotion push this season - have been the victims of horrendous luck in recent months. He said: “We’ve had some big chances ourselves, but it’s another game sitting here saying the same sort of things.

“They got a really fortuitous goal. You’re looking up to the heavens at that point. Every week on the road we seem to be getting hit and hit and hit. Things have gone against us recently. It just seems the footballing gods are against us. The results are not good enough. The players are giving everything, but we are in a results business.”

The former Watford boss took over at Luton in November 2022, and subsequently exceeded all expectations by taking them up to the Premier League. It was the first time that the Hatters were able to compete in the first division of English football since 1992. Last term, they finished six points adrift of safety, but were the best performing of the three promoted sides, bettering both Burnley and Sheffield United.