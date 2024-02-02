Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland football legends Gary Bennett and Mick Harford have handed over a cheque for £1,000 to medical staff from the Urology Department at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The former Black Cats players raised a total of £3,034 after being joined by fans in December to take part in a walk to raise awareness of the disease and funds to support treatments and medical research.

The remaining money is being donated to Prostate Cancer UK and The Bob Willis Fund.

Gary Bennett hands over a cheque to Consultant Urological Surgeon and Clinical Director at Sunderland Royal Hospital, Stuart McCracken. Back from left, cancer nurse Jeanette Maughan, Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, Mick Harford, Ron Hedley and Urology Directorate Manager Emma Scott.

Sunderland-born former England Test captain Bob died in 2019 having been diagnosed with prostate cancer three years earlier.

The handover was a particularly poignant moment for former SAFC skipper Gary who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in Spring 2023 and received treatment at Sunderland Royal.

He said: "I feel very honoured to be here today to handover the cheque. The turnout for the walk was overwhelming with the number of people who got involved and wanted to help, and we want to make this an annual event."

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, David Hodgson and Mick Harford get ready to set off on the walk.

Former striker Mick has also battled prostate cancer and having been born and bred in Sunderland, it was a special moment for him to be part of an event to support other people in the city with the disease.

He said: "I'm very proud and honoured. It's a great occasion and hopefully we can continue to do more walks and raise more money for the city's hospital."

While delighted with the money raised, of even greater importance for Mick and Gary is raising awareness of prostate cancer and the need for men to get checked out.

Walkers getting ready to set off from the Stadium of Light.

Gary said: "It's very important that once men get to 50 to go and get checked out. Since I spoke about my situation so many people have got in touch with me and said this is something they've also experienced.

Mick added: "Men of a certain age, even if you have not got symptoms, please go and get checked out. The test is just a little pin prick and it's very simple.

"The main reason why we did the walk is to try and raise awareness for the people in the North East."

The walk was organised and inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley, who is also battling prostate cancer and whose walks have so far raised more than £50,000.

Mick also played for Luton and contacted former team mate Gary to get him involved.

The initiative already seems to be having the desired effect with a number of people who took part in or read about the walk having gone to their GPs to arrange for a PSA test.

Ron Hedley

Ron said: "It's fantastic to be handing over the cheque today to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

"It's very important we support what the hospitals are doing. One SAFC fan who joined us on the walk has been in touch to thank us for making him aware.

"After taking part in the walk he went for a PSA test. His reading was high and he is now being sent for scans.

"This is what the walks are all about; making people aware and to get checked out. A lot of people don't have symptoms at all."

The cheque was handed over to Sunderland Royal Hospital's Consultant and Clinical Lead for Urology Stuart McCracken.

Mr McCracken said: "I'm delighted to be here and we're extremely grateful to Gary and Mick for raising this money for us. It will support the work of our Urology Department and the care we offer our patients.

"We're very proud to say it's regarded as one of the best in the country and we're always working to find new treatments and innovations which improve their lives."

"The main thing is how Gary and Mick have raised awareness of prostate cancer and we are so thankful for their efforts.

"For me it's the difference between having a poster at a bus stop, which people may or may not pay attention to, versus local heroes going the extra mile to share their own experiences about prostate cancer

"That's invaluable. It has got people talking about prostate cancer, which helps bring down barriers. It also means people will think about the warning signs."

Anyone with any concerns can check out symptoms of prostate cancer on the NHS website which also explains about PSA testing.

Mr McCracken added: "We would urge anyone who has symptoms to get checked out. We also know people who have a family history of the disease and black men are more likely to develop prostate cancer, and so we hope this gets that conversation going too."

The presentation of the cheque took place at the Fans Museum which also held a talk-in with Gary and Mick in December to raise further vital funds for the cause.

Museum founder Michael Ganley said: "Since we started 10 years ago we've always supported the fight against prostate cancer.