Black Cats legend Gary Bennett and former SAFC players Mick Harford and David Hodgson were joined by over 100 fans at the Stadium of Light this morning (December 13) as they set off on a 5 mile walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer and funds to support research into the disease.

Gary was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year while fellow North East football legend Mick has also received treatment for the disease.

Former Black Cats skipper Gary said: “I didn’t have any symptoms. It was only because I was getting up during the night to go to the toilet and it was my wife who encouraged me to go and get a test.

“I was 60 and my ethnicity also put me at greater risk. I ended up having a PSA test and it came back to show I had prostate cancer.

“I was lucky, because we caught it early.

“This walk today is about raising money but more importantly raising awareness of the need for men over 50 to get tested - even if you don’t have the symptoms.

“The earlier you catch it the better opportunity you have to cure it.”

Walkers getting ready to set off from the Stadium of Light.

While Mick made his name at Luton Town he was born and bred in Sunderland and remains a fan of the club.

He said: “We decided to have this walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer. The people of Sunderland and the North East have been really supportive of my situation and we want to give something back and do what we can to help people in the region.

“We are here to raise money, but the money is not the most important thing - it’s about raising awareness of prostate cancer and getting the word out to men about the importance of getting checked out.

“There is also a risk checker on the prostate cancer website which you can use to assess your situation.

“I would also just like to thank the people of the North East for all the support they have given myself and Gary, and anyone else who has suffered from prostate cancer.”

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett, David Hodgson and Mick Harford.

Also taking part in the walk was former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Liverpool forward David Hodgson.

David said: “Gary is a very close friend of mine and I’d like to echo everything that has been said about the importance of raising awareness .

“I’m here today for Gary, to have a good chat about the past times, but also wear the prostate cancer t-shirt and raise awareness on the walk as well as money to support the cause.”

The walk was organised and inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley, who is also battling prostate cancer and whose walks have so far raised more than £50,000

Ron's March was also supported by Sunderland AFC and is partnered by both Prostate Cancer UK and The Bob Willis Fund. The Sunderland-born former England Test captain, died in 2019 having been diagnosed with prostate cancer three years earlier.

Ron said: “In 2017 I did the Jeff Stelling March for Men from Durham Cricket Club to St James Park, via the Stadium of Light. I discovered that because I had a brother with prostate cancer that I was more likely to get it.

“A year later I discovered I had both prostate and bone cancer and since then I felt I had to do something to raise awareness and support men with the disease.

“I’ve joined up with Gary and Mick today to get the message out there about the risk of prostate cancer and the importance of getting tested.

“Most people will survive prostate cancer if they get tested early enough. I have a friend who ignored the signs. He is 67 and is not going to see Christmas.

“There has been a fantastic turnout. I’m stunned to see the number of people here.”

The five mile circular walk followed the riverside marina area as well as the Roker and Seaburn coast.

The walkers were also going to be enjoying lunch at The Fans’ Museum with founder, Michael Ganley, joining other members of the museum’s team on the walk.

The museum also hosted a talk in yesterday evening (December 12) with Mick and Gary. All the proceeds from entry into the event went towards Ron’s March and Prostate Cancer UK.

Walkers setting off from the Stadium of Light.

Michael said: “A number of the team at the museum have prostate cancer and so it’s important for us to be here today to show an example of the importance of raising awareness of the disease.

“We are also planning on doing a fundraising walk of our own in the summer.”

Also joining Gary, Mick and David on the walk was SAFC fan Dr Paul Andrew.

He said: “My father-in-law Tony Syron passed away from prostate cancer and he was far too young.

“He was told he would die with prostate cancer, not from it, but it spread and killed him.

“Hopefully today will help to persuade men to go and get checked out.”