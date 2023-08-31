News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC legend tackling cancer urges men to 'get checked early'

'It's a shock when you hear that dreaded word'

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 2 min read

They were Sunderland stars who took SAFC to Wembley.

And now Tony Norman is backing his pal Gary Bennett MBE once more after Benno was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Sunderland players at Wembley in 1992.
The Sunderland players at Wembley in 1992.
Thankfully, the former Black Cats defender got checked out early and his prognosis is promising.

Getting an early checkout is vital

He needs check-ups every three-to-six-months to 'keep on top of it' and urged other men: "Go and get checked out. Make sure there's nothing wrong.

"I did not have any symptoms and that is something we are trying to make men aware of. I was lucky enough to get the diagnosis early."

'Get checked out': A message from Gary Bennett MBE
'Get checked out': A message from Gary Bennett MBE

Gary also got checked out early because of his ethnicity.

Research also shows that one in four black men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

'It is a shock. It is something that affects many families'

Although it affects all men, black men are two-to-three times more likely to develop prostate cancer than their white counterparts. 

Gary had blood tests which showed cells in his prostate were cancerous. He had an operation to remove his prostate earlier this year and is now in recovery.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "It is a shock to anyone to hear that dreaded word. It is something that affects many families."

'A fantastic gesture and a surprise'

Gary made more than 350 appearances for Sunderland and was part of the team which reached the FA Cup Final in 1992 - with fellow former SAFC star Tony Norman in goal.

They were room mates in their playing dates and Gary has praised Tony's 'fantastic gesture' to support him.

Tony is auctioning one of his own paintings which depicts a person climbing their own mountain.

Tony Norman with the painting.
Tony Norman with the painting.

Tony said: "We have shared good times and bad times. We were in a play-off final and an FA Cup Final.

"It just worked and we respected each other."

'I thought' how do you let him know your thoughts are with him'

He said his first reaction to hearing about Gary's cancer diagnosis 'was a shock. It's not the news you want to hear.

"I just thought 'how do you support him. How do you let him that your thoughts are with him.

"You can say things like 'give me a shout'' but I thought about how you could bring cancer into the forefront of the thoughts of more men.

"It can happen to anyone and men should get themselves checked out."

People can bid for the painting by messaging Tony on Facebook until September 17 and the auction has reached £250 to raise money for prostate cancer research.

A close-up of the painting.
A close-up of the painting.

Tony added: "I thought I would try something slightly different. Away from football I occasionally spend time painting.

'We all at some time have some sort of mountain to climb'

"My idea was to auction this painting via Facebook.

"It is quite a poignant picture in the sense that during our lives we all at some time have some sort of mountain to climb."

Gary said Tony's fundraiser was 'a fantastic gesture and a surprise to me. We go back a long way.

"He was my room mate in our playing days. We shared a lot of things together and supported each other."

More information about prostate cancer is available from the Prostate Cancer UK website.

People can also find out more at Cancer Research UK.

