News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
How many of these 1992 scenes do you remember.How many of these 1992 scenes do you remember.
How many of these 1992 scenes do you remember.

11 reminders of 1992 in Sunderland - including Finos, Wembley and becoming a city

We reached a Wembley Cup Final and became a city.

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Nov 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 19:01 BST

We danced the night away at classic venues like Finos and Chambers and the last daytime shift said goodbye to a Wearside colliery for the last time.

We are talking about 1992 and it was a year full of talking points.

While Whitney spent 10 weeks at number 1 with I Will Always Love You, and Ab Fab had us in stitches on telly, there was plenty of news back home too.

Here are 11 reminders of it all thanks to these nostalgic photos which we found in the Sunderland Echo archives. Take a look.

The crowds at the Prospect Hotel where fans welcomed the Sunderland team home after the 1992 FA Cup Final.

1. The homecoming parade

The crowds at the Prospect Hotel where fans welcomed the Sunderland team home after the 1992 FA Cup Final. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Supporting the lads at Jack Whites Market in April 1992. Can you spot someone you know?

2. Cup fever at Jacky Whites

Supporting the lads at Jack Whites Market in April 1992. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
This youngster took an early look round the Christmas goodies on offer at Joseph's in 1992. Was it a shopping favourite of yours?

3. Christmas at Joseph's

This youngster took an early look round the Christmas goodies on offer at Joseph's in 1992. Was it a shopping favourite of yours? Photo: se

Photo Sales
Finos Nightclub in Park Lane was in the picture just days before Christmas in December 1992. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Pictured at Finos

Finos Nightclub in Park Lane was in the picture just days before Christmas in December 1992. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandWembleySunderland Echo