11 reminders of 1992 in Sunderland - including Finos, Wembley and becoming a city

We reached a Wembley Cup Final and became a city.

We danced the night away at classic venues like Finos and Chambers and the last daytime shift said goodbye to a Wearside colliery for the last time.

We are talking about 1992 and it was a year full of talking points.

While Whitney spent 10 weeks at number 1 with I Will Always Love You, and Ab Fab had us in stitches on telly, there was plenty of news back home too.

Here are 11 reminders of it all thanks to these nostalgic photos which we found in the Sunderland Echo archives. Take a look.

1 . The homecoming parade The crowds at the Prospect Hotel where fans welcomed the Sunderland team home after the 1992 FA Cup Final.

2 . Cup fever at Jacky Whites Supporting the lads at Jack Whites Market in April 1992. Can you spot someone you know?

3 . Christmas at Joseph's This youngster took an early look round the Christmas goodies on offer at Joseph's in 1992. Was it a shopping favourite of yours?

4 . Pictured at Finos Finos Nightclub in Park Lane was in the picture just days before Christmas in December 1992. Does this bring back happy memories?