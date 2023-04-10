11 reminders of 1992 in Sunderland - including Finos, Wembley and becoming a city
We reached a Wembley Cup Final and became a city.
By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Nov 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 19:01 BST
We danced the night away at classic venues like Finos and Chambers and the last daytime shift said goodbye to a Wearside colliery for the last time.
We are talking about 1992 and it was a year full of talking points.
While Whitney spent 10 weeks at number 1 with I Will Always Love You, and Ab Fab had us in stitches on telly, there was plenty of news back home too.
Here are 11 reminders of it all thanks to these nostalgic photos which we found in the Sunderland Echo archives. Take a look.
