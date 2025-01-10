Jessica Hornby/PA Wire

The latest Sunderland news, writes Libby Rose Burchett.

Rival Championship managers have pointed out Sunderland’s ‘top’ player and a string of strong performances in their battles with the Black Cats this season.

The Black Cats haven’t been short of supporters’ praises so far this season, and after a hectic festive period, Régis Le Bris’s side have kept their fourth place on the table, just two points off the all-important automatic promotion spots. With an unbeaten home record, “rocking” play and “fantastic players”, their promotion rivals have not shied away from sharing their thoughts on the Black Cats’ performance as we edge over the Championship halfway mark.

Chris Wilder

Following an impressive clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United early this month, the Black Cats looked to be flying as they secured a 2-1 defeat over their third-place rivals. Wilder’s side left the Stadium of Light winless in three, compared to a proud Sunderland squad bagging six wins in seven games.

Speaking after the match, the Blades’ boss wasn’t short on compliments: “I've got to say congratulations to the manager and players of Sunderland because they defended with their lives in the last 10 minutes.” He even said the Black Cats “deserved more” in their previous clash, walking away from Bramall Lane with a loss.

Blackburn Rovers boss named Patrick Roberts his “top” Black Cats performer among the “fantastic players” in the squad. Eustace said: “Roberts is an outstanding performer at this level, he's had big moves for that reason. He's found a home at Sunderland.”

He also commended Sunderland’s two goalscorers in the draw against Blackburn back in December, Wilson Isidor and Chris Rigg: “Sunderland have always been known for having two top, top wide players and whoever comes in carries on that tradition.”

Eustace wasn’t shy of praises: “We were against a top team in Sunderland, they have fantastic players and they’re very well coached. We were against a very good team. They are fourth for a reason.”

Scott Parker

Parker praised Le Bris’s “very good side” following his squad’s 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light at the start of the season. The Burnley boss expected even chances between the teams coming into the game, considering they were on the same record.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light, Parker said they were a tough side to come up against technically: “They’re a very good side, a young side, a dynamic team, with new coaching that’s done very well. “It’s a well-organised team, a well drilled team, and the results have shown that.”

Burnley faced a stronger side in the Black Cats, and Parker said following the match “we knew what the place would be like here, that it would be rocking, and we struggled with that early days”. The Clarets are sitting second on the table, with just two points on Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ next Championship clash is at Turf Moor, where a win could take Sunderland above their hosts. But with a pause in their Championship fixture list, Le Bris’ side are preparing to host Stoke City in a third-round FA Cup clash this Saturday.