Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It doesn’t look like the £7million attacker will be joining Sunderland this month after the latest reports

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have reportedly been handed a blow in the pursuit of striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international forward is currently on the books at Premier League strugglers Southampton but looks set to leave St Mary’s on loan during the January transfer window after featuring just 10 times in the league so far this campaign. Diaz has netted 62 goals in 282 club games in his career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are said to be in the market for another goal scorer to aid the promotion push, and Diaz, who can play off the left had been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, with wingers Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle still injured.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland and former club Blackburn Rovers have reportedly lodged bids to sign the player but have both suffered a blow in their pursuits, with multiple outlets stating the 25-year-old prefers a move back to Sheffield United, where he recently spent time on loan.

A report from Sky Sports reads: “Brereton Diaz’s personal circumstances mean he will only consider a move to Sheffield United in this window. Otherwise, he is happy to stay at St Mary’s and fight for his place. His partner is due to give birth to their baby soon, so the Chile international will only consider a move that is suitable for his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows Sheffield well, having spent a five-month loan spell at Bramall Lane this time last year to try to help keep them in the top division. Southampton are thought to want a contractual guarantee from any Championship club which takes him on loan this time that they will sign him on a substantive deal if that club is promoted to the Premier League.”

Diaz, who was on the books at Manchester United and Stoke City as a youngster, has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million.