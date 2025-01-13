Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping a successful January window will further boost their Championship promotion credentials

Sunderland started their January transfer business in style last week, signing Enzo Le Fée from AS Roma on an initial loan deal. The Black Cats are unlikely to end there, with head coach Régis Le Bris confirming the club's intention to make at least one more addition before the end of the window.

A number of players are also likely to depart as a result of their limited game time. Here, we look at each of the key rumours to emerge so far and assess how likely they are given what we know about the club's plans...

Ben Brereton Díaz - Southampton (in)

On paper, the Southampton forward pretty much the ideal target in terms of what Sunderland are looking for in their next addition. Le Bris has already confirmed that Sunderland would like to recruit a player capable of covering the left side of attack, with Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle both sidelined. However, both will be back in around a month at most and so whoever comes in also needs to be able to operate through the middle or even from the right flank.

Brereton Diaz is pretty much the ideal candidate. He's had his best results attacking the box from the left flank, but is perfectly capable of playing through the middle. He's very experienced at Championship level, and so should in theory be able to compete for a place and impact the team from day one. The challenge for Sunderland is that Sheffield United are very keen on bringing him back to the club where he spent time on loan last season, impressing in a short spell under Chris Wilder despite the club's eventual relegation. That would make the Blades strong favourites but definitely the kind of deal Sunderland are pursuing this month.

Tom Cannon - Leicester City (in)

Sunderland, like many other Championship clubs, held a strong interest in Cannon last summer as Leicester City prepared to send him out on loan. Cannon opted to join Stoke but there is a possibility that he could be recalled this month and sent elsewhere. It's hard to imagine Leicester doing that unless there is the prospect of a permanent move in which they could recoup a fee, as he is playing regularly at Stoke and almost certainly will continue to if he sees out the rest of the campaign there.

So a team at the top could look at a potential loan-to-buy deal, Sunderland know as well as anyone how hard recruiting talented strikers is, so theory would potentially be interested in doing that kind of deal. Cannon's Championship experience would also clearly be very useful in the remaining months of the campaign

You'd think Sunderland would be keen on exploring this at the very least and we should know fairly soon what Leicester's plans are, as the window to recall him reportedly expires this week.

Glen Kamara - Stade Rennais (in)

Sunderland were looking for a midfielder at the start of the window and Kamara's Championship experience, having played regularly at Leeds United last season, would most certainly have fitted the bill. However, a deal for Enzo Le Fée which had initially so unlikely was concluded last week. Le Fée can play any of the midfield roles in Le Bris's preferred 4-3-3 shape and the head coach's options in this part of the pitch are now improving rapidly. Chris Rigg is back fit, Salis Abdul Samed made his debut on Saturday and Alan Browne should be back at the end of the month. As such, I'd very surprised to see another midfielder arrive between now and the end of the month.

Thalente Mbatha - Orlando Pirates (in)

For the same reasons as above, I'd be very surprised to see Sunderland move for the 24-year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder. Sunderland are always looking for opportunities in the transfer market but there have been no indications from sources at this stage that Mbatha is an active target.

Louie Barry - Aston Villa (in)

Barry is similar to Brereton Diaz in that he primarily plays off the left flank but can also operate through the middle. He doesn't have Championship experience, but hugely successful loan spells in the fourth and then third tier with Stockport County would give you a reasonable level of confidence that he'll be able to step up again. Sixteen goals in 24 appearances through the first half of the campaign mean he is match fit and ready to kick on again.

Probably Sunderland's biggest challenge in this race is that when Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson are fit, they would be able to offer any major guarantees on Barry's game time and that's why Aston Villa may prefer him to go a team like Derby County, who have been heavily linked. Again, it's a deal that would seem more likely if Villa were open to an option-to-buy clause of some kind. One to watch given Sunderland's current shortage of options in the position but they might look for more top-level experience first and foremost.

Anthony Patterson - Spurs, Man Utd (out)

Spurs have now recruited a new goalkeeper, which likely brings an end to any interest in Patterson. The Sunderland youngster has been closely tracked by a number of clubs over a period of time, as one of the youngster English goalkeepers playing regularly at a high level. You can never know for sure what is round the corner in a transfer window but it's unlikely that the goalkeeper would want to leave midseason were he not moving to a club where he will be the number one choice. At the moment, there don't appear to be too many vacancies.

Harvey Vale - Chelsea (in)

While Sunderland's focus is on players who can immediately improve Le Bris's starting XI, we know that they'll always be open to recruiting talent who can have an impact in the future. Trai Hume and Romaine Mundle are probably the two best examples of players recruited by Sunderland in the January window whose impact wasn't felt for a few months. Vale is a former England youth international whose pedigree is obvious and as such, it'd be no surprise if Sunderland decided to pursue a move.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, it's hard to see this deal fitting into the club's immediate plans and priorities but as part of their long-term succession planning? Maybe.

Jobe Bellingham - Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and more (out)

There are a couple of aspects to this one. First and foremost, there's no doubt that there a queue of top-tier clubs lining up to sign Jobe Bellingham at some stage. His development has been so rapid and the potential so obvious that bids are in inevitability, whether it be this month or in the summer. Still, it's hard to see Bellingham departing now even accounting for last week's arrival of Enzo Le Fée. Bellingham sginged a new contract last summer when there was Premier League interest in his signature, making clear that he had unfinished business on Wearside. With the goal of promotion to the Premier League firmly in sight halfway through a campaign in which he is playing week in, week out at a high level it just doesn't feel like the right time for either party.

Nazariy Rusyn - LNZ Cherkasy, Metalist 1925 (out)

Rusyn seems almost certain to leave the club this month with his game time very limited of late. A move that would see him playing regularly before all parties take stock and reassess in the summer would be a good move. It might be that Sunderland wait until they've strengthened further themselves, however.

Aaron Connolly - Millwall (out)

Le Bris hinted earlier this month that Sunderland would be open to letting Connolly depart. He’s struggled for regular minutes in recent weeks and that appears unlikely to change with both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda performing so well. Now into the last six months of his deal, it’s hard to see Sunderland standing in his way. Millwall are interested in a deal and you have to think there’s a good chance it could happen.