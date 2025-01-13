Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A head coach linked with a move to Sunderland over the summer has now made the move to the Championship

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Miron Muslic as their new head coach as they seek to avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Muslic was linked with the vacancy on Wearside last summer, at one stage featuring prominently in the betting markets before Sunderland appointed Régis Le Bris. Muslic was in the stands on Saturday as Plymouth landed a surprise win over Premier League side Brentford in the FA Cup third round, and takes charge this week.

Plymouth Argyle’s Chairman Simon Hallett said the former Cercle Brugge boss has impressed in the interview process with his tactical vision for the strugglers, who parted company with Wayne Rooney earlier this month. Plymouth travel to the Stadium of Light on January 25th to face Sunderland, which will be Muslic’s fourth game in charge.

"Miron had a clear vision of how he wanted to take Argyle forward and showed a depth of tactical awareness that made it clear exactly how he wanted the team to set up and play,” Hallett said.

“He comes with glowing reviews from his time at Cercle Brugge where he took a team from a lowly league position to European football which is no mean feat. I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him have an immediate impact on the team.”

Muslic has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal to take over at Home Park, ahead of a crunch game in the relegation battle on Tuesday night when they face Oxford United.