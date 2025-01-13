Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have launched a transfer bid for a highly-rated attacker ahead of their game against Sunderland

Burnley have launched a bid for a highly-rated attacker ahead of their clash with Sunderland in the Championship at Turf Moore on Friday evening.

The Black Cats have signed Enzo Le Fèe already during the January transfer window and are eyeing additions in forward areas as the window goes on. Sunderland have already been linked with Leicester City’s Stoke City loanee Tom Cannon and Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

Ahead of the Championship clash on Friday, however, Burnley have reportedly launched an “official bid” to sign Plymouth Argyle attacker Morgan Whittaker as Scott Parker looks to strengthen the Clarets’ promotion push.

According to our sister title, the Burnley Express, Parker’s side first showed an interest in Whittaker during the summer when they looked to bolster their forward line but could not get a deal over the line. However, Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano are now stating that Parker’s side have reignited their interest.

Former Argyle boss Wayne Rooney strongly hinted that the player was not for sale during the current season before his eventual sacking earlier in the campaign. He said: "We received a bid and it's absolutely miles away from what we would even consider. It was laughable really.

"I think any bids we receive now, even if they get to the money which we would actually look at, is going to be very difficult because it leaves you no time to replace Morgan Whittaker because he's such a top player.”

Sunderland and Burnley face each other at Turf Moor in the Championship this coming Friday.