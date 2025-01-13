Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boyhood Sunderland fan was handed a first start for the club at the Stadium of Light last weekend

Sunderland player Harrison Jones has penned a social media message to supporters after the FA Cup game against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

The Black Cats lost the game 2-1 after extra time as Mark Robins picked up a first win as Potters boss and advanced to the fourth round of the oldest cup competition in the world. Jones, however, was handed his first-ever senior start by head coach Régis Le Bris - and his first senior appearance at the Stadium of Light.

Jones, a boyhood Sunderland fan and Academy of Light graduate, started in midfield alongside Dan Neil and Chris Rigg. He said on social media after the game: “Despite the result, proudest moment making my first Sunderland start at the SOL. Loved every minute out there.”

The 20-year-old made his senior debut off the bench under Le Bris earlier this season against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup but is yet to feature in the league despite forming part of several matchday squads during the current campaign.

Jones recently signed a new deal until 2026 at the Academy of Light with Sunderland holding an option to extend that contract by another year should they choose to do so. It is widely expected that, despite playing against Stoke City, Jones will leave on loan during the January transfer window as the youngster looks to gain regular first-team minutes and experience.