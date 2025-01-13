Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has dropped a transfer hint regarding Leo Hjelde’s future after Aji Alese’s recent injury

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has strongly hinted that Leo Hjelde will remain at the club this January.

The former Leeds United defender made only his second start of the season against Stoke City in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Le Bris’ side were defeated 2-1 after extra-time with Hjelde playing in two positions during the game.

Hjlede started at centre-back alongside Luke O’Nien but moved to left-back in the second half after Aji Alese was stretchered off injured with a suspected serious knee injury, forcing Le Bris to shuffle his defensive pack during the game.

Hjelde has been limited to substitute appearances in the Championship under Le Bris during the current campaign but has been trusted by Sunderland’s head coach to see games out late on. Given his lack of minutes, tough, there had been some online speculation from supporters wondering aloud if the defender would be a candidate to move on loan with the window now open.

Le Bris has previously said before Alese’s unfortunate injury that while Hjelde is an important player in his Sunderland squad, his lack of game time could have left all parties with a dilemma during the winter trading period

However, after the injury to Alese, Le Bris strongly hinted following the clash against Stoke City in the FA Cup that Hjelde was here to say. He said: “I said before that Leo is always in the training sessions, always involved in the game even if he's only played three or four times and three or four minutes. He deserved to be on the pitch today, he did well and he's a good option for us.”

Hjelde is a hugely popular member of the dressing room, as shown when Le Bris gave him the captain's armband for the Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End earlier in the season. Sunderland would be unlikely to let Hjelde depart while Aji Alese is sidelined, though Dan Ballard is now close to a return.

Assessing his own display at the heart of defence against Stoke City, the 21-year-old said: “I thought it was more comfortable playing inside [at centre-back]. I thought maybe the first couple of minutes were a bit slow, but as with the team. But I grew into the game and I thought I played quite well.”

He added: “I think the manager’s made it clear, we're a team that want to go up this season, and I think with the signings we've made so far as well, it's a clear pathway and we've got a good chance this year - it's just four months left of proper football. I think we made it clear in the dressing room, it was good to get a run [out] in the FA Cup, but we're fully focused on Friday now and can't wait for that one.”

Two weeks ago, Le Bris said discussing Hjelde: “He knows this part of the squad is the strongest at the minute because we have many players and he has to wait. But it's still possible that the opportunity will come. He knows that. In football sometimes you have to wait and for the staff, the coach, the team and the club this sort of player is very important.