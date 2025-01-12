Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris has updated fans on Enzo Le Fèe’s availability ahead of next weekend’s game against Burnley

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has admitted that new signing Enzo Le Fèe will “probably” be involved against Burnley in the Championship next Friday.

The AS Roma midfielder signed for Sunderland on a six-month loan deal before the FA Cup game against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, but the transfer was not concluded in time for the Frenchman to be included in the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, however, Le Bris strongly hinted that the 24-year-old will be involved against Burnley in the Championship at Turf Moor as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways following the 2-1 cup defeat against Stoke City in the third round after extra time.

“Yes, probably because he's in good shape and he will need time to connect with the team,” Le Bris said when asked about Le Fèe’s availability for the Burnley game on Saturday. “So we'll see, we'll build the next steps but I think he's ready to play.”

Asked if Le Fèe’s high-profile transfer could lead to more at the club during the January window, Le Bris added: “Maybe, we’ll see. It's a good signal for the club because it shows that Sunderland is attractive and we are playing good football.

“The club is massive and the crowd, the fans and the ambition are very clear. So now it's a question of finding the right people to connect with the project. So we'll see in the future and the next two or three weeks what will happen exactly.”