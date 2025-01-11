Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been handed an injury blow during the game against Stoke City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been handed an injury blow during the FA Cup clash against Stoke City.

Black Cats defender Aji Alese was stretchered off in the second half of the third-round clash after going down holding his knee in the 58th minute. The defender started at left-back instead of Dennis Cirkin for the clash but was replaced by Zak Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris opted to name five changes ahead of the game, with Aaron Connolly, Chris Rigg, Harrison Jones, Leo Hjelde and Simon Moore replacing Wilson Isidor, Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, Chris Mepham and Anthony Patterson after Sunderland’s last league game against Portsmouth.

Stoke City took the lead just four minutes in after Dan Neil played a poor ball at Moore’s chest. The goalkeeper controlled it and hooked it away, only for Luke O’Nien to give away the penalty, which was dispatched by Cannon to put Mark Robins’ side ahead before Alese’s injury in the second.

The Black Cats are next up against Burnley and Derby County in the Championship next week.

The Echo will have full coverage of the game and Alese’s injury after the match.