Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with the £7million-rated striker during the January window...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have once again been linked with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a fresh report from Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Cannon after placing several failed bids for the forward last summer, before the ex-Everton striker’s eventual loan move to Stoke City.

Nixon states that Sheffield United and Sunderland are looking into a deal for the Leicester City striker, adding that there is a break clause in his deal that runs out on Wednesday. He adds that any transfer with Sheffield United would hinge on whether Chris Wilder can bring Oli McBurnie back to the club from Las Palmas.

He continues: “Sunderland are also keen on a deal for Cannon as they plan to gamble on a couple of expensive loan-to-buy swoops. Sheffield Wednesday and Luton have inquired about Cannon, but Blades and Sunderland may be able to offer a full-time move in the negotiations.”

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked the Black Cats and others with a deal.