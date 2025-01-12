Transfer gossip: Sunderland and Sheffield United 'keen' on £7m ex-Everton striker on loan at Stoke City
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland have once again been linked with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.
The young forward is currently on loan at Championship rivals Stoke City and scored against Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after extra time. Cannon also netted the Potters’ winner at the Bet365 Stadium in the league earlier this season.
However, a fresh report from Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Cannon after placing several failed bids for the forward last summer, before the ex-Everton striker’s eventual loan move to Stoke City.
Nixon states that Sheffield United and Sunderland are looking into a deal for the Leicester City striker, adding that there is a break clause in his deal that runs out on Wednesday. He adds that any transfer with Sheffield United would hinge on whether Chris Wilder can bring Oli McBurnie back to the club from Las Palmas.
He continues: “Sunderland are also keen on a deal for Cannon as they plan to gamble on a couple of expensive loan-to-buy swoops. Sheffield Wednesday and Luton have inquired about Cannon, but Blades and Sunderland may be able to offer a full-time move in the negotiations.”
Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked the Black Cats and others with a deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.