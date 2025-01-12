Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping to bolster their promotion credentials with a successful January transfer window

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland are targeting a 'versatile' forward player as their next key target in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats have started their business with an ambitious loan deal for Enzo Le Fée, who has joined initially on loan until the end of the season. Le Bris has been clear for some time that the club will be targeting a small number of high-quality additions, and so extensive business is now highly unlikely between now and the end of the month.

Top of the list is a forward player capable of playing a number of positions in the Sunderland frontline. With Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson both sidelined for a few weeks more due to injury, the Black Cats would like cover in that position. However, they would also like a player who can offer cover and competition for Wilson Isidor through the middle and Patrick Roberts on the right, with Ian Poveda currently injured having made only a handful of substitute appearances since his arrival last summer.

"Probably, we'll have a target for the 11, 9, 7 position," Le Bris said.

"A versatile player will be useful for us because we have two injuries on the left side at the moment, for the example. We know for example that Wilson has been really good, Eli really good, Pat really good - but we have only had three main players in these positions. Others have been involved, but not as much. So another forward could be important for us, yes."