Transfer gossip: Sunderland 'linked' with £14m striker Ben Brereton Díaz after Stoke City loss
Sunderland have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Brereton Diaz.
The Black Cats lost to Stoke City in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon before reports emerged linking the Wearsiders with a loan move for the former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest attacker.
The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked Sunderland and others with a deal.
Sky’s report states: “Sheffield United, Sunderland and Blackburn all want Brereton Diaz on loan but Saints want an obligation to buy him inserted into any deal that triggers in the event any of those clubs is promoted from the Championship.
“Diaz is believed to be keen on re-joining Sheffield United but it is only Sunderland who have so far indicated they are willing to agree to the obligation clause and so a move has yet to materialise.”
