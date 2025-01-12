Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The well-respected French journalist has detailed Enzo Le Fée early life and football career

Respected French journalist Julien Laurens has provided insight into Enzo Le Fèe’s early life and football career after his recent move to Sunderland.

The AS Roma midfielder signed for the Black Cats on Friday evening, penning a season-long loan at the Academy of Light as Régis Le Bris’ men prepare to push for the automatic promotion spots during the second half of the season.

Speaking to the BBC, well-respected journalist Laurens, who works for several high-profile publications, shared his thoughts on the deal to take the 24-year-old to Wearside - and shared some detail about Le Fèe’s backstory before becoming a footballer.

“It’s an amazing coup! He was outstanding in France with Lorient and Rennais,” Laurens said of the Le Fèe to Sunderland deal. “Hasn’t worked at Roma but at one point he could have been called up by Deschamps to the French senior team.

“Le Fée translates in French as the ‘The Fairy’ which is a good omen as he has magic in his feet. He can play anywhere in midfield, he can be a playmaker, he can play deep, he can do it all. The trio of Rigg and Bellingham could be amazing.

“Enzo has went through a lot in his personal life. His father went to prison, he would visit him regularly while at Lorient and his dad sadly took his own life a couple of years ago. But he has shown amazing strength and character which shows on the pitch.

“Regis Le Bris has been pivotal to his development helping him through the academy system at Lorient. When Regis Le Bris joined Sunderland I said it was a great appointment. I am confident that Enzo will have a similar impact and be a big hit with Sunderland fans.”

Laurens added after the deal was complete: “This is a superb coup from Sunderland! High-quality player who shouldn’t be judged because things didn’t work out at Roma. Great relationship with Le Bris, incredible personal story too, growing up with a dad in jail and making it as a pro was a necessity for him and his family.”