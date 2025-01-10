Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Krristjaan Speakman has reacted after Sunderland completed the signing of midfielder Enzo Le Fée

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of midfielder Enzo Le Fée from Serie A giants AS Roma on an initial loan agreement.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to Wearside for several days now and is understood to have flown to England on Thursday to complete his medical at the Stadium of Light. Le Fée has previously worked with Black Cats head coach Régis Le Bris during his time with boyhood club FC Lorient, and will now be reunited with his old boss in the North East.

Sunderland’s swoop for the player comes just months after he completed a summer move to Roma from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais. At the time, he cost the Italian side around £20million, and his transfer to the Black Cats includes an option-to-buy clause that will become mandatory if they secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Addressing Le Fée’s arrival, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re delighted to welcome Enzo to Sunderland and thank Roma for their collaboration on this matter. He’s a player we know well, and for Régis a player he’s worked with previously. The opportunity to acquire a midfielder of this profile, who already understands how our coach works, is a unique combination we had to pursue. Enzo is an outstanding talent and we believe he can elevate our level in the second half of the season. We are delighted to have strengthened our group so early in the window and we are looking forward to working with him.”

“Le Fée said: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to meet the people. There are some familiar faces with Wilson Isidor, Adil Aouchiche and Salis Abdul Samed. I also know the coach and I know how he wants to play, so I am sure this will also help me. Now, I just need to prove it on the pitch. I think that’s the most important thing and I’m very excited to play in front of the fans. This is a big club. For me, that is normal, and I can’t wait to get started.”