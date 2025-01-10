Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland host Stoke City in the FA Cup this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland begin their foray into this season’s FA Cup with a third round home clash against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The tie will represent the third time that the Black Cats have played the Potters in a little over a month, with Regis Le Bris’ side having won one and lost one of their previous two meetings. Sunderland also bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking back in August, with the new head coach naming a second string starting XI for an ill-fated trip to face Preston North End at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how will Sunderland fare this weekend, and what prize money is on offer if they do see off Stoke at the Stadium of Light? Well, in short, the monetary rewards associated with the FA Cup are famously quite meagre in the early stages. If the Black Cats do beat the Potters, they will receive £115,000 for their efforts. Even if they lose, however, they will still pocket £25,000.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And should Sunderland then progress to and make it through the fourth round of the competition, they would stand to bank a further £120,000. From there, winners of fifth round ties receive £225,000, and successful quarter-finalists make £450,000.

Victorious semi-finalists pocket £1,000,000, while those knocked out in the final four earn £500,000 for their troubles. The eventual winners of the FA Cup will also receive £2,000,000, while the runners-up take home £1,000,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have not made it beyond the third round since 2023, when they were beaten 3-2 by Fulham in a replay. The Black Cats’ last push to the fifth round came all the way back in 2015, when they were dumped out of the competition by Bradford City.

Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000