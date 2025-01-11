Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has been speaking about the FA Cup and team selection

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has detailed his relaxed approach to Régis Le Bris’ team selection calls this weekend - and has reflected on his early FA Cup memories.

Sunderland play Stoke City in the third round at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats coach hinting he will only make a couple of changes for the clash. Roberts, however, is relaxed about the possibility of not playing as he remembers some of his earlier cup memories.

“We'll still be involved. It's another game in the calendar. We'll still be involved. It's another week to prepare. If you're not playing. If you're not playing, the other lads get a chance,” Roberts explained. “You'll be here to watch it. It's at home. Hopefully, we get a good crowd. If young boys are playing, it's an opportunity to see what they're about and how they test themselves. It's a men's game, as you would say.”

“I remember one game,” Roberts reflected on his FA Cup past. “I think it was Wolves away. It was snowing. This is my mind. I took a penalty. I was at Fulham. I was only 17, maybe. I don't know if we won that game. I can't remember. I scored my penalty. It was nice, but there were a lot of young boys that day. That was my first FA Cup experience.

“You get the big ties with the little ties. It stands out. Everyone always wants a different tie that you normally get. We've got Stoke, which we've played twice in the last three weeks. Three different managers. It would be strange. For young lads, if they get a chance. One of the things might be that you might get beat and he's put a young team in. Look at Riggy back at Shrewsbury. I remember that game and how young he was. He obviously played Fulham as well.

“That was the only two times he was with us that year. He was only 15. It was crazy to see him there. It helps you as a young kid to know what the games are like. Shrewsbury would be a better way to make a debut. We'll still be involved. It's another game in the calendar. We'll still be involved. It's another week to prepare.”