The reported Sunderland transfer target is now being linked with a move to West Ham on loan

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson during the January transfer window - but now reportedly face added competition.

The Irishman is widely recognised as one of the best young attacking talents in the Premier League, but has struggled for consistent game time so far this season and has found himself on the fringes at Brighton during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ahead of the January window, The Telegraph suggested he could be allowed to depart the Amex Stadium on a temporary basis in the new year. To that end, Sunderland have been name-checked as an admirers, as have Leeds United and Celtic. However, a fresh report has claimed that West Ham are interested in taking the striker on loan alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Amid transfer interest in 2024, Ferguson was reportedly valued at an eye-watering £100million as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United took notice of the 20-year-old striker’s first couple of seasons of first-team football, where he scored Premier League 12 goals in 46 appearances. It is worth, noting, however that several Brighton figures have poured cold water on the possibility of his exit.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "I don't know from where this information [rumours of Ferguson’s exit] comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team. I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

The German also said it was normal for players to be disappointed if they are not selected to start, but that it was important Ferguson maintained a good attitude. He added: "Accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that, when you get the chance, you are ready. It is exactly that which I demand from Evan and also what I said to him. I never said anything to him about a loan or anything like this."

In an interview with talkSPORT, Brighton chief Paul Barber also weighed in on the matter, he said: "Evan's a really important part of the squad. Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases.

"But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important of the squad throughout the season. Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."