Ex-Sunderland star Josh Maja is reportedly in demand this month.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both “seriously considering” a move for former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for West Brom this season, registering 12 goals and two assists across 26 Championship outings so far. To that end, his performances have seemingly been enough to attract the attention of top flight suitors, who could look to make their move for the forward between now and the end of January.

Continental outlet Fichajes suggest that both Chelsea and Spurs are monitoring Maja’s progress, and could be tempted into tabling a bid for the player over the coming weeks. The report goes on to state that West Brom have placed a £15 million price tag on the ex-Sunderland man, who has 18 months remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns.

For their part, the Baggies are very much in the hunt for a play-off spot this season, and currently sit sixth in the table, with 40 points from their opening 26 matches. At the time of writing, they remain managerless following Carlos Corberan’s departure in December, but are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Raphael Wicky, who was previously linked with Sunderland prior to the arrival of Regis Le Bris on Wearside.

As for Maja, the striker is a graduate of the Black Cats’ academy system, having previously spent part of his youth career with Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City. After making the step up to the first team at the Stadium of Light, he scored 17 goals across 49 senior appearances, before sealing a permanent switch to French outfit Bordeaux.

Maja would go on to score 29 times in 93 outings on the continent, and enjoyed subsequent loan stints with Fulham and Stoke City. In August 2023, he completed a free transfer to West Brom, where he has recorded 13 goals across 38 appearances in total.