The highly-rated striker has been linked with a move to Sunderland during the winter trading period

Stoke City expert Pete Smith has admitted he would be “surprised” if Tom Cannon was recalled by Leicester City during the window - but admits a big bid could change that.

The young forward is currently on loan at Stoke and scored against Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after extra time. Cannon also netted the Potters’ winner at the Bet365 Stadium in the league earlier this season.

Fresh reports after the FA Cup clash have claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Cannon after placing several failed bids for the forward last summer, before the ex-Everton striker’s eventual loan move to Stoke City. It is said that the Foxes have until Wednesday to recall Cannon - and that they look to sell the attacker to recoup their money.

However, speaking ahead of the game between Sunderland vs Stoke City in the FA Cup, Stoke Live writer Smith delivered this verdict when asked about Cannon’s future on The Echo’s weekly Roar Podcast. He said: “We know Leicester can recall him this month, but there was a lot of competition for him in the summer.

“He chose to come to Stoke. It suits him geographically and he's playing every week. I think he's getting better. So, I'd be surprised if he was recalled to be sent anywhere else on loan. If Leicester had a big bid, then you never know, but they had £10million-£12 million on the table in August and he ended up coming out on loan anyway. So, at the moment, I'd say it was unlikely. I'd expect him to stay at Leicester for the next few months and certainly, that's what Mark Robins will be hoping too.”

Asked about Stoke’s chances of signing Cannon on a permanent deal, Smith added: “Stoke can't afford to spend £10 million, can't afford to spend £5million on any player at the moment because of the financial fair play, but the financial fair play rules are going to change.

“So, how quickly that happens will dictate everything, I guess. At the moment, I can't really imagine a promoted team taking a punt on Canon, a parachute team maybe, maybe Sheffield United, but there's a small pool of clubs, I think, who are in a position to both be able to afford him and want him and be able to offer the game time that he wants.”

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked the Black Cats and others with a deal. Régis Le Bris’ side are next in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday evening.