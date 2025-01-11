Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Karl Robinson has made a decision on Matty Young ahead of Salford City’s FA Cup clash against Manchester City

Sunderland youngster Matty Young will start for Salford City against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, The Echo has been told.

The 18-year-old has been given the nod by Salford City boss Karl Robinson to play Manchester City in the third round at the Emirates Stadium. Young joined the League Two club on loan from Sunderland last summer but the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side in the cup represents the biggest game of the shot-stopper’s career so far.

35-year-old Jamie Jones had been starting for Salford City in League Two during the early part of the season before a string of superb performances in cup competitions forced Robinson to switch to Young. There had been some speculation that Jones could come back in against Manchester City with Young now playing in the league. However, sources have told The Echo it is Young who will play.

Young recently penned a new deal at the Academy of Light, extending his stay at Sunderland until 2028. Despite this, however, Manchester City have been linked with a deal for the England youth international, who represented the under-18s, 19s and 20s in one year between 2023 and 2024.

However, in an extensive interview with his parent club, Young has reiterated his commitment to his boyhood club ahead of a busy upcoming six months with Salford City chasing promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

“I have been with the club for over a decade. I have supported Sunderland AFC my whole life.” Young said when interviewed by the club. “The place means the world to me, as a player and as a supporter. I want to play for this club in the future, that is the goal for me. I am working my way up to hopefully get my opportunity. I am really pleased with the progress I am making so far."

On his spell on the subs bench during the early part of Salford’s season, Young added: “I spent a lot of time watching from the sides, but it was a good time for me to learn and adapt. It takes adjustment to be in a new environment, away from home, but it’s something I’ve enjoyed.

“Starting that FA Cup game was the turning point, I was over the moon and thankfully did enough to keep my place in our next 2-0 victory over Harrogate. Learning curves come along the way. The defeat at Gillingham, and the conditions, it was very humbling. Since then, we have climbed the table on this brilliant unbeaten run.

“It’s been very rewarding. I have learnt to just trust the process. The environment is a good balance. We have a mixed-age group with a bunch of youth. I have matured a lot. I know I have a lot to work on but the pros around me are helping me learn each day. Their experience is so valuable.”

Salford City are set to face Premier League giants Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday as the EFL outfit enters the third round for the first time in its existence. The game takes place at 5.45pm and is live on BBC One.