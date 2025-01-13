Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Echo’s Roar podcast returns to Shots TV, Tuesday, 10.30pm on Freeview 262 and Freely 565.

The Roar podcast returns to Shots TV this week, with the Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team on hand to discuss all of the latest developments on Wearside.

Regis Le Bris’ side suffered a disappointing FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 after Niall Ennis netted a stoppage time winner for the Potters. The match was also marred by an injury to Aji Alese, with the defender stretchered off just before the hour mark.

Speaking after the final whistle, Le Bris said: “Probably, we'll see tomorrow morning for the diagnosis but it looks serious. It's always a shame for a player, for a team-mate, because a serious injury for their health and their career is still difficult. It's difficult for him especially, it's difficult for the group because it's important for us. At the same time, we'll have good support for him for the next weeks.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone.

But there were also positive notes too, with Harrison Jones making a first start for Sunderland, Salis Abdul Samed recording a debut for the Black Cats, and new signing Enzo Le Fée greeting the home support at the Stadium of Light. Plus, in the days since, Sunderland have also been linked with a couple prospective attacking reinforcements as well. Join James Copley and Jason Jones as they sift through all of that and more on the latest episode of The Roar.

The Roar podcast is recorded weekly with The Echo’s SAFC team Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones discussing all things Sunderland. The Roar will be broadcast on Tuesday night at 10.30pm on ShotsTV, Freeview 262 and Freely 565, or you can watch this week’s episode in full here. You can also keep-up-to-speed with all of the latest Sunderland AFC news here, courtesy of The Echo.