Meet five proud Mackems who have all shared their childhood memories.

From best-selling author Glenda Young to two award-winning business bosses Fiona Simpson and Tara Mackings, some of Wearside’s finest have re-lived their youth.

Fiona Simpson from Artventurers proudly holds her trophy after being announced as the Business Woman of the Year at the 2019 Wearside Women In Business Awards. | se

Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray and Bill Barron (the man whose grandad shared a stage with Stan Laurel), have also spoken up.

Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se

They did it for the brand new nostalgia-filled podcast run by the Sunderland Echo, called Wearside Echoes.

It is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and there’s more to come in the New Year.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors are the sponsors of our new podcast series. | other 3rd party

The next episode will be available on January 7 and it features Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley.

He talks about a childhood which always saw him with a football under his arm. He tells us how he amassed his huge collection of memorabilia and his hopes for the future.

Michael Ganley speaking to the Sunderland Echo for the next episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

Two weeks after that, we chat to Alun Lee Davies - a Whitburn man who is a former jockey, butcher, and award-winning chef who was once in charge of catering for the Royal family in Saudi Arabia.

Roker chef Alun Lee Davies and his trophies in 1981. | se

And we end our first series with an emotional interview with Roker-born Cheryl Archbold, who describes her childhood as well as being a mum of a daughter who needed a new heart.

Daughter Beatrix is now thriving and living life to the full as a three year old.

Beatrix Archbold and her mum Cheryl. | ugc

All five episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

