I loved these five nostalgia-packed interviews with Sunderland people
From best-selling author Glenda Young to two award-winning business bosses Fiona Simpson and Tara Mackings, some of Wearside’s finest have re-lived their youth.
Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray and Bill Barron (the man whose grandad shared a stage with Stan Laurel), have also spoken up.
They did it for the brand new nostalgia-filled podcast run by the Sunderland Echo, called Wearside Echoes.
It is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and there’s more to come in the New Year.
The next episode will be available on January 7 and it features Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley.
He talks about a childhood which always saw him with a football under his arm. He tells us how he amassed his huge collection of memorabilia and his hopes for the future.
Two weeks after that, we chat to Alun Lee Davies - a Whitburn man who is a former jockey, butcher, and award-winning chef who was once in charge of catering for the Royal family in Saudi Arabia.
And we end our first series with an emotional interview with Roker-born Cheryl Archbold, who describes her childhood as well as being a mum of a daughter who needed a new heart.
Daughter Beatrix is now thriving and living life to the full as a three year old.
All five episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.
There are plenty of other ways in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.
Plenty of ways to enjoy nostalgia
Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.
They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.
Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.
And now they can enjoy our new podcast series, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and available here.
