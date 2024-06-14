Sunderland 1973 Cup Final ticket which never made it to Wembley goes up for auction
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unused Wembley ticket with a fascinating back story has been signed by key members of SAFC’s team.
It goes up for auction at Newcastle-based Anderson and Garland on June 27 and experts have described it as ‘a rare and historic piece of football memorabilia’.
A ticket with a tale to tell
It will feature in Anderson and Garland’s Sports & Sporting Auction and has an estimated value of £300 to £400.
The story behind the ticket is a real tale of 1973 drama itself.
The ticket had been sent to the home of Sunderland fan Robert Thompson and it had a Leeds postmark on it. The sender still remains a mystery.
Too late to get to Wembley
But it arrived on the morning of the Cup Final at Robert’s parents home.
It was too late for Robert to make it to Wembley but he kept the ticket anyway.
Robert knew the Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery through their local church, St. Hilda’s RC in Southwick.
Dirty clothes included the 1973 Cup Final strips
Jimmy asked Robert if he would pick up Jimmy’s wife from Roker Park when the team’s spouses returned from London following the match.
Robert agreed and asked Jimmy’s wife if she could get the team to autograph the ticket.
They did, but the story became even more dramatic. Robert also helped transport two bags of dirty clothes on behalf of Jimmy’s wife.
They turned out to be the kits worn by the Sunderland team during the final, mud and all.
Ticket was in great demand - after the final
A week later, Jimmy arranged for Robert to visit Roker Park where, he met with Bob Stokoe, who not only signed the ticket but also had several players autograph it.
This list of signatures includes Bob Stokoe (twice), Jim Montgomery, Micky Horswill, Dick Malone, Ron Guthrie, David Watson, Ritchie Pitt, Vic Halom, and Dennis Tueart.
One last tale remains around the ticket.
Robert, who worked as a drayman for Scottish & Newcastle Breweries, was called into the transport manager’s office after the brewery's management heard about the autographed ticket and his visit to Roker Park during company time.
‘A unique opportunity for fans and collectors alike’
But it was all for a great reason. The transport manager offered to buy the ticket for £100, later increasing the offer to £150.
Eventually, though, the manager advised Robert to hold on to the ticket due to its potential value.
A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: “This unused Cup Final ticket, with its rich history and the signatures of Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup heroes, represents a significant moment in football history and offers a unique opportunity for collectors and fans alike.” To find out more about the auction, visit https://www.andersonandgarland.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.