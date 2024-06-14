Sunderland 1973 Cup Final ticket which never made it to Wembley goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special ticket from Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup Final is up for auction.

The unused Wembley ticket with a fascinating back story has been signed by key members of SAFC’s team.

It goes up for auction at Newcastle-based Anderson and Garland on June 27 and experts have described it as ‘a rare and historic piece of football memorabilia’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More When Sunderland hero Bob Stokoe got the surprise of his life in front of the TV cameras

A ticket with a tale to tell

It will feature in Anderson and Garland’s Sports & Sporting Auction and has an estimated value of £300 to £400.

The front of the unique Cup Final ticket which will be auctioned later this month. | other 3rd party

The story behind the ticket is a real tale of 1973 drama itself.

The ticket had been sent to the home of Sunderland fan Robert Thompson and it had a Leeds postmark on it. The sender still remains a mystery.

Too late to get to Wembley

But it arrived on the morning of the Cup Final at Robert’s parents home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was too late for Robert to make it to Wembley but he kept the ticket anyway.

Signatures galore on the back of the ticket. | other 3rd party

Robert knew the Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery through their local church, St. Hilda’s RC in Southwick.

Dirty clothes included the 1973 Cup Final strips

Jimmy asked Robert if he would pick up Jimmy’s wife from Roker Park when the team’s spouses returned from London following the match.

Robert agreed and asked Jimmy’s wife if she could get the team to autograph the ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Porterfield's famous strike secured Sunderland's 1-0 win in the 1973 FA Cup Final against Leeds United and it is still seen as one of the biggest Cup upsets of all time. | se

They did, but the story became even more dramatic. Robert also helped transport two bags of dirty clothes on behalf of Jimmy’s wife.

They turned out to be the kits worn by the Sunderland team during the final, mud and all.

Ticket was in great demand - after the final

A week later, Jimmy arranged for Robert to visit Roker Park where, he met with Bob Stokoe, who not only signed the ticket but also had several players autograph it.

Bob Stokoe pictured at Roker Park. | se

One last tale remains around the ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert, who worked as a drayman for Scottish & Newcastle Breweries, was called into the transport manager’s office after the brewery's management heard about the autographed ticket and his visit to Roker Park during company time.

‘A unique opportunity for fans and collectors alike’

But it was all for a great reason. The transport manager offered to buy the ticket for £100, later increasing the offer to £150.

The homecoming reaches Roker Park and here are Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr, Dennis Tueart, Dave Watson, Dick Malone, David Young and Ron Guthrie with the trophy.

Eventually, though, the manager advised Robert to hold on to the ticket due to its potential value.