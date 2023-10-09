Wishing Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery a happy 80th birthday
The 1973 Cup-winning keeper is 80 today
The Sunderland Echo is sending 80th birthday best wishes to Jimmy Montgomery - a true SAFC legend.
A champion from the 60s
He's the man who made headlines across the world with that save in May 1973. He helped Sunderland to beat Leeds United and win the FA Cup.
But to the people of Wearside, he's been a hero for much longer.
More than 500 of them were in the league. He received the British Empire Medal, won the Freedom of Sunderland and played for other clubs including Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Vancouver Royals and Southampton.
Such a great ambassador
But Jimmy's our hero - the man who won the Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards in 2014 but more importantly, kept Sunderland 1-0 up at Wembley in 1973. Happy 80th birthday to a true hero and Wearside ambassador.