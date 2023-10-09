Wishing Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery a happy 80th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland Echo is sending 80th birthday best wishes to Jimmy Montgomery - a true SAFC legend.

A champion from the 60s

He's the man who made headlines across the world with that save in May 1973. He helped Sunderland to beat Leeds United and win the FA Cup.

Jimmy's wonder double save at Wembley.

But to the people of Wearside, he's been a hero for much longer.

Monty joined SAFC as a youngster in 1960 and made a record 627 appearances for his hometown club.

Jimmy signing autographs for his young fans in 1964.

More than 500 of them were in the league. He received the British Empire Medal, won the Freedom of Sunderland and played for other clubs including Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Vancouver Royals and Southampton.

Such a great ambassador