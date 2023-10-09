News you can trust since 1873
Wishing Sunderland legend Jimmy Montgomery a happy 80th birthday

The 1973 Cup-winning keeper is 80 today

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
The Sunderland Echo is sending 80th birthday best wishes to Jimmy Montgomery - a true SAFC legend.

A champion from the 60s

He's the man who made headlines across the world with that save in May 1973. He helped Sunderland to beat Leeds United and win the FA Cup.

Jimmy's wonder double save at Wembley.
Jimmy's wonder double save at Wembley.
But to the people of Wearside, he's been a hero for much longer.

Monty joined SAFC as a youngster in 1960 and made a record 627 appearances for his hometown club.

Jimmy signing autographs for his young fans in 1964.
Jimmy signing autographs for his young fans in 1964.

More than 500 of them were in the league. He received the British Empire Medal, won the Freedom of Sunderland and played for other clubs including Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Vancouver Royals and Southampton.

Such a great ambassador

But Jimmy's our hero - the man who won the Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards in 2014 but more importantly, kept Sunderland 1-0 up at Wembley in 1973. Happy 80th birthday to a true hero and Wearside ambassador.

