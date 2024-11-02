Memories of West One, the 1960s Sunderland shop which was all the fashion

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 05:34 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Sunderland store was the height of fashion back in the day.

Who remembers West One in High Street West?

Let’s take a closer look with the help of Philip Curtis of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

West One was opened by Dave Docherty and was close to the Fire Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A feature of the shop was the latest Ben Sherman shirts and clothes that seemed to have come direct from Carnaby Street.

Outside West One, Holmestores and Josephs in an Echo archive view from December 1997.placeholder image
Outside West One, Holmestores and Josephs in an Echo archive view from December 1997. | se

It moved to the commercial heart of Sunderland

Its success saw the shop eventually relocate into premises in Holmeside, closer to the commercial centre of the town, and it was there until 2004 when it closed to be replaced by Van Mildert.

It was one of the wonderful Sunderland examples of the changing scene on Wearside.

How the shop looked in 1977 when it was based in Holmeside. Photo: Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Societyplaceholder image
How the shop looked in 1977 when it was based in Holmeside. Photo: Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

When buying clothes changed forever

Philip told us “In the 1960s, the way of buying and selling of clothes changed forever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At that time young people had more disposable income than ever before and were looking to buy colourful and inexpensive clothing - an era of fast-changing fashion had arrived.

Josephs in Holmeside alongside Simpsons the bakers and the trendy West One, in 1998.placeholder image
Josephs in Holmeside alongside Simpsons the bakers and the trendy West One, in 1998.

“This also provided opportunity and many young people with available finance opened their own boutiques - small shops which sold individual designs and fashion at reasonable prices.”

A view of West One and Holmeside in 1977. Photo: Bill Hawkinsplaceholder image
A view of West One and Holmeside in 1977. Photo: Bill Hawkins | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Attempts to emulate the success of West One saw other boutiques open on the periphery of the town centre including Chelsea Girl, Esquire, Sgt Pepper’s, and The Petticoat Boutique.

Excitement at Sunderland’s new boutique shops

Philip praised the ‘sense of anticipation and excitement one felt when visiting those first small boutiques which began in Sunderland half a century ago’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our thanks go to Philip and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has vast archives of information about Wearside.placeholder image
Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has vast archives of information about Wearside. | other 3rd party

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandFashionClothesPeopleNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice