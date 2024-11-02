Memories of West One, the 1960s Sunderland shop which was all the fashion
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Who remembers West One in High Street West?
Let’s take a closer look with the help of Philip Curtis of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
West One was opened by Dave Docherty and was close to the Fire Station.
A feature of the shop was the latest Ben Sherman shirts and clothes that seemed to have come direct from Carnaby Street.
It moved to the commercial heart of Sunderland
Its success saw the shop eventually relocate into premises in Holmeside, closer to the commercial centre of the town, and it was there until 2004 when it closed to be replaced by Van Mildert.
It was one of the wonderful Sunderland examples of the changing scene on Wearside.
When buying clothes changed forever
Philip told us “In the 1960s, the way of buying and selling of clothes changed forever.
“At that time young people had more disposable income than ever before and were looking to buy colourful and inexpensive clothing - an era of fast-changing fashion had arrived.
“This also provided opportunity and many young people with available finance opened their own boutiques - small shops which sold individual designs and fashion at reasonable prices.”
Attempts to emulate the success of West One saw other boutiques open on the periphery of the town centre including Chelsea Girl, Esquire, Sgt Pepper’s, and The Petticoat Boutique.
Excitement at Sunderland’s new boutique shops
Philip praised the ‘sense of anticipation and excitement one felt when visiting those first small boutiques which began in Sunderland half a century ago’.
Our thanks go to Philip and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]