Beating stubborn stains and paint smells: life hacks from a Sunderland expert

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

Ever wondered how to easily combat stubborn stuck-on stains on your microwave?

How about that lingering smell of new paint?

Wearside life hack genius Lynne Buddin has a tip for both and she has shared them on video with the Sunderland Echo.

Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.
Wiping out a kitchen problem

All it takes to tackle those difficult-to-budge marks on your kitchen objects is some wipes - and a technique which Lynne has passed on.

Lynne Buddin's latest life hack for the kitchen.Lynne Buddin's latest life hack for the kitchen.
As for the paint, grab yourself some onions and a pan and you're on your way.

A superb tip to get rid of paint smells.A superb tip to get rid of paint smells.
Watch the video for more detail and why not catch up with some of Lynne's other helpful hints which she has shared in the past.

Bouncing back with a trampoline tip

Have a look at her ingenious ideas for disused trampolines, and her suggestion for tackling cramp.

Lynne gets our applause for another great tip.

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy.Lynne Buddin and husband Andy.
She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

Skilled in so many ways

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.

Lynne and Andy Buddin run Andyman Upcycling within Jacky White's MarketLynne and Andy Buddin run Andyman Upcycling within Jacky White's Market
Sounds like a great person to share her very own life tips and there's more to come from her.

