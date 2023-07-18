Beating stubborn stains and paint smells: life hacks from a Sunderland expert
Ever wondered how to easily combat stubborn stuck-on stains on your microwave?
How about that lingering smell of new paint?
Wearside life hack genius Lynne Buddin has a tip for both and she has shared them on video with the Sunderland Echo.
Wiping out a kitchen problem
All it takes to tackle those difficult-to-budge marks on your kitchen objects is some wipes - and a technique which Lynne has passed on.
As for the paint, grab yourself some onions and a pan and you're on your way.
Watch the video for more detail and why not catch up with some of Lynne's other helpful hints which she has shared in the past.
Bouncing back with a trampoline tip
Have a look at her ingenious ideas for disused trampolines, and her suggestion for tackling cramp.
Lynne gets our applause for another great tip.
She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.
She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.
Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.
Sounds like a great person to share her very own life tips and there's more to come from her.