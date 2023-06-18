Nine more great life hacks - for spring onions, bras and trampoline nets

Have you ever wondered what to do with that old trampoline? How about protecting your blackcurrants.
That's just one of the great ideas from Sunderland life hack genius Lynne Buddin who is back with more tips.
1. Back with more tips to save time and money - that's Lynne Buddin.
2. Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.
3. On holiday abroad and the internet connection is only good in one place - but you want to hear your music elsewhere. Pop your phone inside a saucepan and it will project the sound towards where you point it.
4. The small silica gel packs that come with new shoes or in some packaging can be used inside sweaty trainers or wellies for absorbing moisture and possibly lessen any bad smell. Keep away from small children.
