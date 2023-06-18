Nine more great life hacks - for spring onions, bras and trampoline nets

2 . Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.

Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.