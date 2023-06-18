News you can trust since 1873
Nine more great life hacks - for spring onions, bras and trampoline nets

Tips to get the best out of your furniture wax - and bras and spring onions

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

Have you ever wondered what to do with that old trampoline? How about protecting your blackcurrants.

That's just one of the great ideas from Sunderland life hack genius Lynne Buddin who is back with more tips.

She's quite the expert in catering, caring, crafts and still finds time to help husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.Read on for ideas on old envelopes, new bras and a holiday use for saucepans you might not expect.

Back with more tips to save time and money - that's Lynne Buddin.

1. Back with more tips to save time and money - that's Lynne Buddin.

Back with more tips to save time and money - that's Lynne Buddin.

Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.

2. Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.

Don't waste the furniture wax under the rim of the tin. Either use an old, dry washing up sponge to get it, or a flat head screwdriver to scrape it off and use it, then wipe the screwdriver. It's amazing how much is left under the edge of the tin.

On holiday abroad and the internet connection is only good in one place - but you want to hear your music elsewhere. Pop your phone inside a saucepan and it will project the sound towards where you point it.

3. On holiday abroad and the internet connection is only good in one place - but you want to hear your music elsewhere. Pop your phone inside a saucepan and it will project the sound towards where you point it.

On holiday abroad and the internet connection is only good in one place - but you want to hear your music elsewhere. Pop your phone inside a saucepan and it will project the sound towards where you point it.

The small silica gel packs that come with new shoes or in some packaging can be used inside sweaty trainers or wellies for absorbing moisture and possibly lessen any bad smell. Keep away from small children.

4. The small silica gel packs that come with new shoes or in some packaging can be used inside sweaty trainers or wellies for absorbing moisture and possibly lessen any bad smell. Keep away from small children.

The small silica gel packs that come with new shoes or in some packaging can be used inside sweaty trainers or wellies for absorbing moisture and possibly lessen any bad smell. Keep away from small children.

Related topics:GardensholidaysSunderland