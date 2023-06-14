Keep your pets cool and safe in the heatwave, tips from a Sunderland genius
Lynn's back! With heatwave tips for your beloved Sunderland pets
Phew what a Wearside scorcher it is. And don't forget - your pets will be suffering too.
But don't worry as life hack expert Lynne Buddin has more great tips to share,. and these are for your cats and dogs.
'Set up some places where your pet can hide from the sun'
'Set up some places where your pet can hide from the sun," Lynne suggested. "Create some shady places so that, even if they are out when you are out, they can get some shade as well."
Lynne uses an airer with a blanket over it as one area for her cat to keep cool.
Don't forget to put some water our for them - and why not give your pet a brush down in the garden.
That way, there's no need for sweeping up unwanted pet hairs in your house.
Eye masks - great for combating those red-hot evenings
Lynne gets our thanks for more great tips and why not revisit some she shared with us earlier.
Lynne has been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.
Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.
As for the weather, we can expect humid conditions for some time to come with perhaps a change to something cooler by the end of the month, according to the Met Office.