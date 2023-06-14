News you can trust since 1873
Keep your pets cool and safe in the heatwave, tips from a Sunderland genius

Lynn's back! With heatwave tips for your beloved Sunderland pets

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read

Phew what a Wearside scorcher it is. And don't forget - your pets will be suffering too.

But don't worry as life hack expert Lynne Buddin has more great tips to share,. and these are for your cats and dogs.

Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.
'Set up some places where your pet can hide from the sun'

'Set up some places where your pet can hide from the sun," Lynne suggested. "Create some shady places so that, even if they are out when you are out, they can get some shade as well."

Lynne uses an airer with a blanket over it as one area for her cat to keep cool.

An airer with a blanket over it makes a cool resting place for pets.An airer with a blanket over it makes a cool resting place for pets.
Don't forget to put some water our for them - and why not give your pet a brush down in the garden.

Pets need protection from the heatwave too.Pets need protection from the heatwave too.
That way, there's no need for sweeping up unwanted pet hairs in your house.

Eye masks - great for combating those red-hot evenings

Lynne gets our thanks for more great tips and why not revisit some she shared with us earlier.

Have a look at her suggestions for bread seeds and eye masks.

And who can forget her tip on combatting those hunger pangs you get on an evening.

Here's that suggestion again.

Retired skydiver, Girl Guide, WI speaker and board game enthusiast

Lynne has been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling in Jacky White's Market.Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling in Jacky White's Market.
As for the weather, we can expect humid conditions for some time to come with perhaps a change to something cooler by the end of the month, according to the Met Office.

