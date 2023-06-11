She's back! Life hack enthusiast Lynne Buddin has returned with more of her great ideas for saving time and/or money.

Lynne Buddin who has a wealth of life hacks and tips.

Did you know that there's lots of uses for the seeds in the bottom of the packet of a loaf of bread.

Even the bottom of a packet of bread has its uses.

Eye masks and heatwaves

Or how about using your eye masks as the perfect way to cope with a heatwave.

A focus on eye masks from Lynne Buddin.

She helped us with tips on petrol flaps, and washing machines.

Girl Guide and 'retired skydiver'

Lynne has been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

So many talents

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling in Jacky White's Market.

