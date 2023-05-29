Get the best out of bananas and end the waste on water from boiled eggs

Have you ever wondered which side of your car the petrol flap is on? How about that age old problem of getting your children to eat fruit?

Or perhaps you're slipping on the best use of bananas.

Lynne Buddin might just have a helping hand for you.

She's got more life tips and hacks for us and she's the ideal person to share them.

Lynne spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector, and loves crafts.

Lynne us an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called Andyman Upcycling.

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

1 . Lynne Buddin is back with more of her great tips and life hacks. Lynne Buddin is back with more of her great tips and life hacks. Photo Sales

2 . Get your kids eating more fruit by adding dry or fresh fruit to their breakfast cereal. Soft apricots cut into pieces, a handful of grapes or dried fruit;- sultanas, cranberries or trail mix, even some shelled monkey nuts. Get your kids eating more fruit by adding dry or fresh fruit to their breakfast cereal. Soft apricots cut into pieces, a handful of grapes or dried fruit;- sultanas, cranberries or trail mix, even some shelled monkey nuts. Photo Sales

3 . Which side of the car is your petrol flap on? Just glance at the petrol dial and the arrow will point you in the right direction. Which side of the car is your petrol flap on? Just glance at the petrol dial on your car and the arrow will point you in the right direction. Photo Sales

4 . Beware. Don't leave cans of pop in your dashboard. The sun is already SO HOT that this unopened can of pop exploded in our car! Could have been a nasty accident Beware. Don't leave cans of pop in your dashboard. The sun is already SO HOT that this unopened can of pop exploded in our car! Could have been a nasty accident . Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3