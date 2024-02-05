News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine class times at Sunderland's South Hylton Primary School

Tops at maths - and here's some great scenes from the school's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:17 GMT

Congratulations to South Hylton Primary School for an outstanding result in maths.

Pupils were in the top 1pc in the country in national maths tests.

We are paying tribute with a collection of nine more great scenes from the school's past, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Join us for tasty food in 2012, hula hoops in 2011, and a dragon in 2003.

Taking you back in time at super South Hylton Primary.

1. Retro from a school in the news

Taking you back in time at super South Hylton Primary.

Photo Sales
The school's annual pantomime in 1995 was Babes in The Woods. Let us know if you spot a familiar face.

2. A great cast

The school's annual pantomime in 1995 was Babes in The Woods. Let us know if you spot a familiar face.

Photo Sales
South Hylton Primary School pupils staged their panto which was called Sago the Clown in 1996.

3. Smiles and Sago

South Hylton Primary School pupils staged their panto which was called Sago the Clown in 1996.

Photo Sales
The school held a sari workshop and all of these children took part in 2003.

4. Sari scenes from 2003

The school held a sari workshop and all of these children took part in 2003.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsSunderlandNostalgia