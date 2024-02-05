Pupils were in the top 1pc in the country in national maths tests.
We are paying tribute with a collection of nine more great scenes from the school's past, all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
Join us for tasty food in 2012, hula hoops in 2011, and a dragon in 2003.
1. Retro from a school in the news
Taking you back in time at super South Hylton Primary.
2. A great cast
The school's annual pantomime in 1995 was Babes in The Woods. Let us know if you spot a familiar face.
3. Smiles and Sago
South Hylton Primary School pupils staged their panto which was called Sago the Clown in 1996.
4. Sari scenes from 2003
The school held a sari workshop and all of these children took part in 2003.