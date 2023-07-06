News you can trust since 1873
Use that magic sponge for your artwork: It's another life hack from Lynne

Sunderland's very own life hack genius is back: See her latest tip

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

Ever wondered how you can clean up that old picture frame?

Wonder no more because Lynne Buddin is back with another of her great life hacks.

Soak up this tip from Lynne

This time, she has come up with a clever use for that simplest of items. A sponge.

Lynne Buddin's latest tip in her bid to save people time and money.Lynne Buddin's latest tip in her bid to save people time and money.
Watch the film to find out more.

Lynne is a great person to turn to for advice.

Lynne BuddinLynne Buddin
So much life experience

She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.

She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.

Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.

Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling in Jacky White's Market.Lynne Buddin and husband Andy who runs Andyman Upcycling in Jacky White's Market.
Plenty to say on bananas

Sounds like a great person to share her very own life tips and this is not the first time she has shared with the Sunderland Echo.

A useful tool in your cleaning armoury.A useful tool in your cleaning armoury.
She has given us advice on everything from heatwaves to bananas.

Here she goes again with more valuable help.

