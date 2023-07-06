Use that magic sponge for your artwork: It's another life hack from Lynne
Sunderland's very own life hack genius is back: See her latest tip
Ever wondered how you can clean up that old picture frame?
Wonder no more because Lynne Buddin is back with another of her great life hacks.
Soak up this tip from Lynne
This time, she has come up with a clever use for that simplest of items. A sponge.
Watch the film to find out more.
Lynne is a great person to turn to for advice.
So much life experience
She’s been a Girl Guide, spent 10 years in restaurant catering, 20 years in the care sector and describes herself as a ‘retired skydiver’.
She loves crafts, she’s an exam invigilator and a speaker for the WI.
Lynne loves board games, live theatre and foreign travel and helps husband Andy to run his business in Jacky White's Market called 'Andyman Upcycling.
Plenty to say on bananas
Sounds like a great person to share her very own life tips and this is not the first time she has shared with the Sunderland Echo.
Here she goes again with more valuable help.