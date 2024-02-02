News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Highfield Academy in nine nostalgic photos from the Echo archives

School visits, meeting a VIP and a drum workshop

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT

School is in session for nine retro scenes - from Highfield Academy.

You'll get a big tick from us if you get in touch after browsing through these scenes which look back at the school from 2007 to 2015.

Watch out for a reminder of the day when a music legend came to town; and when the pupils got to meet the stars of a stage show.

Enjoy the journey back through the years thanks to these Echo archive photos.

The stage is set for you to share your Highfield members.

1. Happy times at Highfield Academy

The stage is set for you to share your Highfield members.

2. Tuning in to 2007

Country music legend Charlie Landsborough was a popular visitor when he opened the school in 2007.

3. Unfurling the past

Machinist Tracey Simpson from Speedings helped children to put the finishing touches to a new flag for the school in 2007.

4. Behind the scenes

The cast of Blood Brothers were delighted to welcome pupils from the school to the Empire Theatre in February 2007.

