School is in session for nine retro scenes - from Highfield Academy.

You'll get a big tick from us if you get in touch after browsing through these scenes which look back at the school from 2007 to 2015.

Watch out for a reminder of the day when a music legend came to town; and when the pupils got to meet the stars of a stage show.

Enjoy the journey back through the years thanks to these Echo archive photos.

1 . Happy times at Highfield Academy The stage is set for you to share your Highfield members. But first, have a look at these Echo archive scenes from 2007 onwards.

2 . Tuning in to 2007 Country music legend Charlie Landsborough was a popular visitor when he opened the school in 2007.

3 . Unfurling the past Machinist Tracey Simpson from Speedings helped children to put the finishing touches to a new flag for the school in 2007.

4 . Behind the scenes The cast of Blood Brothers were delighted to welcome pupils from the school to the Empire Theatre in February 2007.