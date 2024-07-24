Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from across the Championship.

Leeds United’s attempts to retain the services of key forward Crysencio Summerville have reportedly been handed a major boost.

The Elland Road club’s failure to return to the Premier League at the first attempt last season was said to have increased their need to sell key players to make up some of the financial shortfall caused by facing a second successive season in the Championship. The likes of midfielder Glen Kamara, defensive duo Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell and highly-rated youngster Archie Gray have already left the club this summer and there have been reports suggesting Summerville and fellow forward Wilfried Gnonto could follow them out of the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italy international Gnonto has been strongly linked with a move to Everton in recent days and there have been suggestions the Toffees could ramp up their interest over the next week. However, despite widespread interest in Summerville, the Whites are yet to receive a suitable offer for the former Feyenoord star. The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been mentioned as possible suitors for the Dutchman - but the latter of that trio are now said to have cooled their interest after informing Leeds they will not offer more than £20m plus add-ons to secure his signature.

Football Insider have claimed ‘initial talks’ between the two clubs have taken place after West Ham made their interest known - but Leeds are ready to remain firm in their stance that Summerville will not leave the club for less than £35m before the end of the transfer window next month.

Boro confirm goalkeeper departure after Euro qualification success

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming has joined League One club Leyton Orient on a season-long loan as the academy product continues to learn his trade away from Teesside.

The Bishop Auckland-born stopper has spent time with the likes of Darlington, Blyth Spartans and Kilmarnock in recent years and enjoyed a positive season-long loan spell at St Mirren last season. The 24-year-old kept 15 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions and helped the Buddies qualify for this season’s Europa Conference League. They will kick off their European campaign with a second qualifying round first leg trip to Icelandic club Valur Rekyjavik on Thursday night - but their now former goalkeeper will be fully focused on preparing for life in League One with Orient after he agreed to spend the upcoming campaign at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemming has a save percentage of 72.5 this season for St Mirren. | SNS Group