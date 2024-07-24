West Ham and Everton set stance over interest in Leeds United star as Middlesbrough confirm keeper exit
Leeds United’s attempts to retain the services of key forward Crysencio Summerville have reportedly been handed a major boost.
The Elland Road club’s failure to return to the Premier League at the first attempt last season was said to have increased their need to sell key players to make up some of the financial shortfall caused by facing a second successive season in the Championship. The likes of midfielder Glen Kamara, defensive duo Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell and highly-rated youngster Archie Gray have already left the club this summer and there have been reports suggesting Summerville and fellow forward Wilfried Gnonto could follow them out of the exit door.
Italy international Gnonto has been strongly linked with a move to Everton in recent days and there have been suggestions the Toffees could ramp up their interest over the next week. However, despite widespread interest in Summerville, the Whites are yet to receive a suitable offer for the former Feyenoord star. The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been mentioned as possible suitors for the Dutchman - but the latter of that trio are now said to have cooled their interest after informing Leeds they will not offer more than £20m plus add-ons to secure his signature.
Football Insider have claimed ‘initial talks’ between the two clubs have taken place after West Ham made their interest known - but Leeds are ready to remain firm in their stance that Summerville will not leave the club for less than £35m before the end of the transfer window next month.
Boro confirm goalkeeper departure after Euro qualification success
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming has joined League One club Leyton Orient on a season-long loan as the academy product continues to learn his trade away from Teesside.
The Bishop Auckland-born stopper has spent time with the likes of Darlington, Blyth Spartans and Kilmarnock in recent years and enjoyed a positive season-long loan spell at St Mirren last season. The 24-year-old kept 15 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions and helped the Buddies qualify for this season’s Europa Conference League. They will kick off their European campaign with a second qualifying round first leg trip to Icelandic club Valur Rekyjavik on Thursday night - but their now former goalkeeper will be fully focused on preparing for life in League One with Orient after he agreed to spend the upcoming campaign at Brisbane Road.
Speaking after completing the move, Hemming said: “I’m really pleased to sign for the club and can’t wait to start contributing to the team as much as I can. I really enjoyed my time in Scotland, and now I want to come down here and show what I can do. I know Sol Brynn from our time together at Middlesbrough and he had so many good things to say about the place. You can tell there is a really good group of lads at the club. I spoke to Sol about Roycey (Orient keeper coach Simon Royce), too, and he said how good of a coach he is. I’m really excited to get going now.”
