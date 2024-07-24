Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Barcelona and Chelsea man has reportedly signed a four-year deal at Sunderland

Sunderland have signed Ian Poveda to a four-year contract, according to the latest reports.

On Wednesday morning, photos of the former Leeds United attacker posing at the Academy of Light with a Sunderland scarf emerged on social media. Football Insider have now claimed that the Black Cats have offered Poveda a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poveda made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Wednesday last season and became a free agent in June after his contract expired at Leeds. Several other clubs, including Sunderland, Burnley and Luton were credited with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier in the window.

Poveda’s former clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City as a young player. Poveda then made the move to Leeds United in 2020 but struggled to nail down a starting spot during his four-year stay at Elland Road, making just 25 league appearances.