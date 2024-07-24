Transfers: Sunderland sign ex-Chelsea and Barcelona man to 'four-year' deal amid Burnley and Luton interest
Sunderland have signed Ian Poveda to a four-year contract, according to the latest reports.
On Wednesday morning, photos of the former Leeds United attacker posing at the Academy of Light with a Sunderland scarf emerged on social media. Football Insider have now claimed that the Black Cats have offered Poveda a four-year deal.
Poveda made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Wednesday last season and became a free agent in June after his contract expired at Leeds. Several other clubs, including Sunderland, Burnley and Luton were credited with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier in the window.
Poveda’s former clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City as a young player. Poveda then made the move to Leeds United in 2020 but struggled to nail down a starting spot during his four-year stay at Elland Road, making just 25 league appearances.
Poveda has also spent time on loan at Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday. Poveda has also been capped several times through England’s youth side but is now a fully-fledged two-time senior Colombia International.
