Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been discussing his managerial aspirations after leaving his coaching role with Tottenham’s academy.

Since retiring as a player in 2022, the 40-year-old has worked with the under-17s and under-21 squads at Spurs, while completing his coaching badges. As a player, Defoe made over 750 senior appearances, including spells at Sunderland, Spurs, Rangers, West Ham, Bournemouth, Portsmouth and MLS side Toronto.

When asked about leaving his coaching role at Tottenham, Defore told Sky Sports News: “First off I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity in the first place. I was at Rangers and I finished there and I knew that opportunity at Tottenham was waiting for me, so I was grateful for that. I was just using that to complete my badges because at Rangers I started my B-licence and I wanted to complete that at Tottenham. I was just grateful I got that opportunity.”

Asked about potentially becoming a first-team manager, the former striker replied: “I just feel at this moment in time now I feel like I’m ready for a first-team environment. I did two years there at the academy and it was really good, some great young players. I worked with some great coaches, Bradley Allen, Paul Bracewell, Nigel Gibbs, Wayne Burnett. For me it was good to get that exposure but I feel like right now I’m ready for a first-team environment.

“I think when you have gone to an experienced place like Tottenham and worked with some experienced coaches like I’ve just mentioned, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do anyway. At the back end of my career I always wanted to go into management and do my badges and see where it takes me.”

Defoe also praised Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, describing him as a ‘top manager and a winner.’ Still, there weren’t any discussions about Defoe becoming part of the first-team backroom staff in North London.

“There were no discussions,” Defoe admitted when asked if there was a chance he could have worked within the first-team setup. “Obviously I was at the academy. I was focused on doing work in the academy with coaches I’ve just mentioned. You understand at football clubs managers have got their staff and people they have worked with before, people who have come into the building. Obviously I’m still on my journey. The coaches that have come in obviously I wish them all the best but in terms of a discussion, an opportunity wasn’t there for me.”

When discussing at what level he believes he could manage at, Defoe said: “I think you just have to weigh it all up really. I’ve always wanted to be a number one, that’s sort of the main objective. I suppose in football you never know what is around the corner. If there was an opportunity there to be an assistant somewhere just to sort of learn and help my development as a coach then so be it. I think the main goal for me is to become a number one and become a manager somewhere.