While Sunderland and their Championship rivals are looking to strengthen this summer - several players are looking for a new club after their contracts expired in June.
Sunderland allowed the likes of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack to leave Wearside following the end of their deals, with many experienced players still without a club.
We’ve put together a starting XI of players who are still free agents who played in the Championship last season.
1. GK: Asmir Begovic
After signing for QPR last summer, 37-year-old Begovic played 45 times in the Championship for Rangers. The Bosnian made 100 appearances for both Stoke and Bournemouth either side of a spell at Chelsea. | Getty Images
2. RB: Cyrus Christie
Christie made 27 Championship appearances for Hull last season while missing a month due to an injury setback. The 31-year-old has played over 300 times in the Championship at clubs such as Fulham, Derby and Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images
3. CB: Paddy McNair
McNair’s six-year spell at Middlesbrough came to an end this summer, after making 219 appearances for the club. The former Manchester United academy graduate predominantly played as a centre-back during his time at the Riverside. | Getty Images
4. CB: Danny Batth
Batth was named Sunderland’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign but was allowed to join Norwich last summer. After leaving Carrow Road, following just one year at the club, the 33-year-old is in talks with Blackburn and has attracted interest from European teams. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.