Cardiff 'interested' in ex-Sunderland striker target after Leeds and Birmingham transfer links
Cardiff are stepping up their search to bolster their striker options ahead of next month’s Championship opener against Sunderland - with the Bluebirds reportedly interested in Fulham forward Jay Stansfield.
The 21-year-old was a target for Sunderland last summer but instead joined Birmingham on loan, where he scored 12 goals in 43 Championship appearances. Despite being relegated to League One, the Blues are said to be keen to re-sign Stansfield, while the likes of Leeds and Hull have also been credited with interest.
According to BBC Sport, Cardiff ‘have shown tentative interest’ in Stansfield, an England under-21 international. The Bluebirds are also trying to sign central midfielder Alex Robertson from Manchester City, after the 21-year-old helped Portsmouth win promotion from League One last season.
Cardiff have made two additions this summer, bringing in midfielder Chris Willock and defender Callum Chambers on free transfers. Manager Erol Bulut has also said he wants to add another midfielder to his squad this summer, as well as a winger, striker and one or two more defensive players.
Sunderland will face Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, August 10 (12:30pm kick-off) as Regis Le Bris’ side begin the new campaign.
