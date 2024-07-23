Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Sunderland defender Danny Batth is looking for a new club after leaving Norwich City at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old defender was named Sunderland’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign but was allowed to leave last summer. Blackburn showed interest in the centre-back this time last year, yet a deal couldn’t be completed due to Rovers’ financial issues.

Batth then signed for Norwich but made just 16 Championship appearances during his one season at Carrow Road. The Echo understands Batth has had interest from Championship and European clubs since leaving Norwich, while the Lancashire Telegraph has reported Blackburn boss ‘John Eustace is particularly keen to sign Batth and has been a long-time admirer of the defender.’